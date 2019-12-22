Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says we'll stay warm through Christmas, then rain and snow will be possible by the end of the week.

Tonight, the sky will stay partly cloudy and we'll have lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. By Monday afternoon, with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky, highs will reach the 60s for most.

We'll stay warm for this time of the year through Christmas, with highs staying in the 60s.

A cold front will move through the state, bringing cooler weather for the rest of the week. Highs will drop into the 50s on Thursday and the 40s Friday through the next weekend.

Rain chances will start Thursday evening in central Kansas. On Friday, rain will continue for central and eastern Kansas, but a rain/snow mix will be possible for western Kansas. That wintry mix will move into central Kansas on Saturday, turning to snow Saturday evening. The system will come to an end for Kansas, moving to the east, by Sunday. Confidence is still low on the timing, impacts and how much snow we could get with this system, but we will keep you updated through the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. High: 60.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 36.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. High: 62.

Christmas: High: 62 Low: 41 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: High: 55 Low: 36 Partly cloudy, rain overnight.

Fri: High: 47 Low: 33 Scattered rain showers.

Sat: High: 45 Low: 35 Rain/snow mix early, then snow in the evening.

Sun: High: 43 Low: 29 Partly cloudy.