Warm today, cooler Monday

A cold front will move through Kansas today with chilly air spreading across the region tonight and Monday. Highs today will be in the upper 50s and 60s, while Monday we'll only reach the 40s and 50s. The wind will be lighter today too- less than 20 m.p.h. The wind picks up from the north later tonight and will be gusty through most of the day on Monday, making it feel much cooler than the warmth we experienced this weekend. Temperatures will be near normal for early March on Monday, then above normal temperatures return for the rest of the week.

Dry weather will persist for the first week of March, and the winds will be increasing towards the end of the week and next weekend. That means an increasing fire danger by weeks end.

March 1st marks the beginning of "meteorological spring", even though the Spring Equinox is March 19th. Severe weather awareness week also starts tomorrow with a statewide tornado drill taking place Tuesday at 10 A.M. Yep, it's that time of year again!

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny. Wind: S/NW 5-15. High: 68.

Tonight: Mostly clear to mostly cloudy. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 37.

Monday: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 54.

Monday night: Mostly clear. Wind: N Light. Low: 34.

Tue: High: 60 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 64 Low: 35 Mostly sunny and mild.

Thu: High: 60 Low: 38 Sunny.

Fri: High: 61 Low: 34 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: High: 64 Low: 42 Partly cloudy and windy.

Sun: High: 67 Low: 48 Partly cloudy and windy.