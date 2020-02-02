Warm today, winter returns this week

Mostly sunny skies today with temperatures reaching the upper 60s and 70s across Kansas. Several record highs are in jeopardy on this beautiful day.

Don't forget the jacket tomorrow as you head out the door. An Arctic cold front sweeps through Kansas tonight and Monday, ushering in bitter cold air and gusty northerly winds. Wind chills will fall into the single digits and teens by early Tuesday morning. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will struggle to get out of the 20s, while only a few may see highs above freezing (32F). To make matters worse there is potential for wintry weather too. A light mix of snow and freezing drizzle are possible as early as Monday evening for parts of western Kansas, becoming more likely for the rest of the state into Tuesday.

To add insult-to-injury, there may be another wave of wintry precipitation (mainly snow) that develops across Kansas on Tuesday night and continues through Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon these two weather systems should be out of here. Some accumulating snowfall is possible, more forecast details and specifics coming later today.

Good news, temperatures begin to slowly moderate the rest of the week with highs in the 50s by next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny to mostly sunny. Wind: W/S 5-15. High: 72. (record 73, 1924)

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, turning colder by afternoon. Wind: SW/NW 15-20; gusty. High: 57.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy. Wind: N 10-15; gusty. Low: 25.

Tue: High: 30 Cloudy; freezing drizzle and light wintry mix. Breezy

Wed: High: 33 Low: 17 Morning light snow/flurries, then decreasing clouds.

Thu: High: 43 Low: 16 Mostly sunny, increasing clouds late.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 27 Mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 53 Low: 30 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: High: 57 Low: 34 Mostly cloudy, breezy.