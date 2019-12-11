Warm up ahead of weekend snow chance

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that temperatures will continue the warming trend through Friday. Highs will easily be 10-15 degrees above normal.

Look for gusty winds throughout the night and early Thursday. Wind chills will be down in the 20s early in the day, but as the winds back down for the afternoon, highs will climb into the 50s. Look for partly cloudy skies.

Friday looks milder with highs near 60. Skies will be turning partly cloudy.

The weekend looks colder with mainly 30s for highs. Some light snow is possible in western Kansas as early as Saturday afternoon, but most of the area won't see the chance until Sunday. It does NOT look like a big snow event will hit Kansas, but it is too early to say how much accumulation some areas will get. Look for temperatures to stay rather chilly throughout the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy & breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; breezy at times. Wind: S/SW 10-20; gusty. High: 56.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 33.

Fri: High: 59 Decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 43 Low: 34 Turning mostly cloudy; colder.

Sun: High: 33 Low: 27 Cloudy; chance for evening/overnight snow.

Mon: High: 35 Low: 23 AM snow, then partly cloudy. Breezy.

Tue: High: 40 Low: 18 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 49 Low: 22 Mostly sunny.