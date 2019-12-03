Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s another chilly morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures mostly in the 20s. Later today under a mainly sunny sky temperatures will climb into the 50s and low 60s, or 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

Warm weather returns on Wednesday, but clouds will collect during the afternoon as the next weather maker to impact the state begins to head our way.

A healthy storm system will move through the area on Thursday, however most of the moisture should stay to our south. Light rain is possible, mainly along and south of Highway 400, Thursday afternoon and evening.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny and mild. Wind: NW 10-15. High: 60.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, continued mild. Wind: NW/S 5-15. High: 59.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 38.

Thu: High: 57. Low: 34. Mostly cloudy, chance of afternoon showers.

Fri: High: 46. Low: 32. Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler.

Sat: High: 56. Low: 40. Mostly sunny and windy.

Sun: High: 55. Low: 36. Partly cloudy and breezy.

Mon: High: 41. Low: 21. Mostly cloudy with flurries late in the day.