Warm weekend, cooler for Christmas

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says we'll have a warm weekend, but a cold front will move through the state next week, bringing some cooler weather just in time for Christmas.

It will stay cold tonight, with lows in the 20s across the state. The sky will stay clear and the wind will stay mild, from 5-10 mph.

This weekend, the sunshine will continue and it's going to get warm... especially for December. Highs will reach the 50s and 60s. That will continue into the start of the work week.

Our next cold front will move into northern Kansas Tuesday morning. Moving to the southeast, the front will be near Wichita early Christmas morning. This will drop highs into the 40s for most of the state and the 50s for south central Kansas on Christmas.

We'll stay dry until a chance for snow moves into central Kansas Thursday night with rain showers possible Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S/SW 5-10. High: 52.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 30.

Sunday: Sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 59.

Mon: High: 61 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 59 Low: 39 Increasing clouds; breezy.

Christmas: High: 50 Low: 36 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 45 Low: 27 Partly cloudy; overnight rain/snow showers.

Fri: High: 47 Low: 30 Rain showers.