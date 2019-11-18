Warm winds to start the work week

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the first day of the work week is shaping up to be a wonderful one. Under mostly cloudy skies, wake-up temperatures are in the 30s, but sunny skies this afternoon will help our high temperatures get close to 70 degrees which is roughly 15 degrees warmer than normal.

Blue skies are back on Tuesday and so are warmer than normal temperatures for November. It will be a chilly start to the day, mostly in the 30s, but we’ll be sitting in the 60s during the afternoon.

Our next weather maker will move through the area on Wednesday. A strong south breeze will propel temperatures into the 60s and 70s, but an approaching cold front will bring an end to the spring-like warmth. Highs on Thursday are expected to be in the 40s and 50s. This front will have some moisture to play with so for the first time in a long time, rain and thunder are a safe bet Wednesday afternoon and evening.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. Wind: W/NW 10-20g. High: 71.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Sunshine. Wind: E/SE 10-20. High: 67.

Tomorrow Night: A few clouds. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 50.

Wed: High: 72. Low: 43. Windy and warm with afternoon showers/storms.

Thu: High: 50. Low: 33. Breezy and cooler with a mix of sun and clouds.

Fri: High: 45. Low: 27. Morning rain/snow showers, then clearing.

Sat: High: 52. Low: 30. Sunny.

Sun: High: 59. Low: 39. Mostly sunny and mild.

