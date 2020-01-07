Warmer & less windy for your Tuesday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today will not only be warmer than Monday, there will also be less wind around the state. Factor in bright, blue skies and it’s shaping up to be a terrific Tuesday.

Warm weather returns on Wednesday, but so do strong and gusty winds. High temperatures near 60 degrees will be accompanied by wind gusts over 40 mph, especially in south-central Kansas.

Our next weather maker will move in late this week and its delivery will come in two installments. A chance of showers on Thursday, mainly across far eastern Kansas, will be replaced by a second round of rain and snow Friday. However, nothing heavy is expected at this time.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and mild. Wind: SW 10-20g. High: 58.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S/SE 5-10. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy and windy. Wind: S 20-30g. High: 60.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 15-25. Low: 40.

Thu: High: 59. Low: 41. Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds.

Fri: High: 45. Low: 25. Windy with a chance of rain changing to snow late.

Sat: High: 32. Low: 21. Light snow early; then clearing skies and breezy.

Sun: High: 43. Low: 26. Partly cloudy and chilly.

Mon: High: 45. Low: 25. Mix of sun and clouds.