Warmer for the new year

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says it's going to be chilly for New Year's Eve, but the new year will bring warmer weather with it.

By the time midnight rolls around, we'll be in the low 30s. The sky will stay clear overnight with lows in the 20s.

Wednesday, sunshine will take over with highs in the 50s. It will be a mild start to the year, but the wind will pick up, with gusts around 30-40 mph possible.

By Thursday, a cold front will move into the state, from the northwest. The chance for rain will accompany this front, especially in central and eastern Kansas Thursday afternoon. Overnight, that could turn into a rain/snow mix, ending Friday morning.

Highs will drop back into the 40s behind this front through the end of the work week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear sky. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. High: 55.

Tomorrow night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 36.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, afternoon showers. Wind: S 5-10. High: 50.

Fri: High: 43 Low: 33 Rain/snow mix early then clearing; windy.

Sat: High: 46 Low: 25 Sunny.

Sun: High: 54 Low: 30 Sunny.

Mon: High: 47 Low: 28 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 44 Low: 26 Mostly sunny.