Warmer for the weekend

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says we'll gradually get warmer over the weekend.

Tonight, it will get cold, with lows in the 20s and 30s. The sky will be mostly clear and it will be breezy, with gusts around 20-30 mph.

Tomorrow, we'll stay mostly sunny with highs in the 50s. The wind will be mild, around 5-15 mph.

We'll get even warmer on Sunday, with highs in the mid-60s by then. That warming trend will continue further, into the middle of next week, with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Our next chance for rain will hold off until Thursday, with isolated showers and storms through Friday morning. This will drop highs back into the 60s on Thursday

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NE 10-20; gusty. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 54.

Tomorrow night: Partly Cloudy. Wind: Light. Low: 40.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. High: 65.

Mon: High: 77 Low: 54 Mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 82 Low: 58 Mostly sunny, breezy and warm.

Wed: High: 78 Low: 55 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 68 Low: 50 Mostly cloudy with isolated showers/storms.

Fri. High: 70 Low: 47 Early showers then partly cloudy..