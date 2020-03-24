Warmer midweek

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that much warmer weather is expected to move in for midweek. Much of the area should see highs nearly 10 degrees above normal for Wednesday.

Some fog will be possible east of I-135 early Wednesday. Low temperatures will mainly be in the 40s. Highs will warm into the 70s with a bit of a south breeze across central Kansas.

A cold front should move through into Thursday, which will help to drop temperatures a bit. Clouds will increase, but most of the state will remain dry. A few showers or storms may develop along and southeast of the Turnpike Thursday evening. These storms are not likely to be severe.

Another rain chance will be possible Friday evening before conditions dry out for the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy; ares of patchy fog. Wind: N/SE 5-10. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; a bit breezy. Wind: S 10-20g. High: 75.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE/E 5-10. Low: 50.

Thu: High: 76 Becoming partly cloudy. Chance for nighttime storms.

Fri: High: 71 Low: 49 Mostly cloudy; chance for nighttime storms.

Sat: High: 61 Low: 52 Rain early; mostly cloudy and windy.

Sun: High: 65 Low: 42 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 61 Low: 44 Mostly cloudy; scattered evening showers.

Tue: High: 59 Low: 46 AM showers, then mostly cloudy.