Warmer start to the weekend

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s a frigid Friday morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s, but it feels like the teens in western Kansas. Blue skies are back this afternoon and so are warmer temperatures in the 50s.

A stronger south breeze will warm us up on Saturday as we climb into the 60s and 70s, but the winds of change return on Sunday and temperatures tumble into the 40s and 50s.

Looking ahead… The back and forth temperature swings should come to an end early next week as a colder weather pattern settles into the state. The first hard freeze of the season is coming to south-central Kansas on Monday and/or Tuesday night. Halloween looks better, but still chilly with highs in the 50s and a strong breeze.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Clouds early, then partly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 55.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: Light and variable. Low: 37.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: S 5-15. High: 64.

Tomorrow Night: A few clouds. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 43.

Sun: High: 55. Low: 33. Becoming mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler.

Mon: High: 45. Low: 30. Mostly cloudy, chance of snow showers late.

Tue: High: 44. Low: 24. Partly cloudy and chilly.

Wed: High: 42. Low: 27. Mostly sunny, continued cold.

Thu: High: 53. Low: 38. Sunny and breezy.