Warmer temps blowing back into Kansas Saturday

Shorts Saturday, parkas again Monday, a big-time warm-up Saturday followed by tumbling temps and a few flying flakes early next week.

Right now, skies are clear to mostly clear, temps are in the teens and 20s, winds are light, except for northwest Kansas, and wind chills are in the teens and 20s.

Sunny/mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs ranging from near 50 east to the mid to upper 60s west. Southerly winds will be gusty across the southern and the east. Not so cold tonight, lows in the 30s, light winds, clear skies. sunny and much warmer Saturday, highs in the 60s and 70s statewide.

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a bit warmer. Wind: SE/S 10-20; gusty. High: 50.

Tonight: Clearing but not as cold. Wind: S/SW 5-10. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Sunny and unseasonably warm. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 72.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 43.

Sun: High: 59 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, cooler.

Mon: High: 33 Low: 27 AM flurries, then partly cloudy, windy and MUCH colder.

Tue: High: 38 Low: 13 Sunny, but cold.

Wed: High: 50 Low: 23 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: High: 52 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 55 Low: 29 Mostly sunny.