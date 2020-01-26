Warmer today, almost spring-like

A few high clouds through the morning and midday, otherwise mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures for late January. Highs in the 50s to near 60 across Kansas, with light winds too.

Changes are on the way Monday into Tuesday with a light wintry mix of rain/snow developing on Monday night across western Kansas and spreading into central Kansas by early morning Tuesday. The rain/snow mix may last through midday.

Still some unknowns in regards to snowfall amounts and location, however it's starting to look like parts of western Kansas has the best chance of accumulation snow (generally light amounts with a few locations picking up 1-3") Central Kansas including Wichita may only see a trace or light dusting. Temperatures will drop into the 40s on Monday and upper 30s and 40s on Tuesday.

Mild and dry weather returns for the end of the week into next weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: NW 5-10. High: 57.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: LIGHT. Low: 31.

Monday: Increasing clouds. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 48.

Monday night: Light wintry mix developing after midnight. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 30.

Tue: High: 39 AM mix of rain/snow, then mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 49 Low: 26 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 47 Low: 30 Mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 49 Low: 32 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 54 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 58 Low: 32 Sunny.