Warmer weather for the weekend

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says this chilly and cloudy weather is on the way out for the weekend.

Tonight, lows will drop back into the 20s overnight. It will be mostly cloudy with patchy freezing fog possible late into Thursday morning. The wind will be mild overnight, around 5-10 mph.

We'll start Thursday morning with patchy freezing fog, but it will clear by lunchtime. It will stay mostly cloudy through the day with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

A warming trend will take over through the weekend. The sky will become sunny Friday with highs in the upper 50s. On Saturday, as sunshine continues, highs will reach the upper 50s. We'll top out in the upper 60s on Sunday.

Colder air will take over by next Tuesday with snow showers possible too. For now, it looks like the main impact with this next storm system will be in western Kansas, but we will keep you updated leading up to it.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with fog late. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Morning fog then mostly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. High: 42.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 30.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Wind: NW 5-15; gusty. High: 47.

Sat: High: 57 Low: 30 Sunny.

Sun: High: 66 Low: 36 Sunny.

Mon: High: 58 Low: 44 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: High: 36 Low: 28 Windy and much colder with snow showers.

Wed: High: 39 Low: 20 Mostly sunny.