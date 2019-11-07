Warmer weather rapidly returns to Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s a dry start to our Thursday, but parts of southern Kansas witnessed a light wintry mix last night. Beware of a slippery spot or two this morning, mainly along the Oklahoma border.

Out the door temperatures are in the 20s and 30s, but a brisk north breeze is making it feel like the single teens. Sunshine returns to the state later today, but highs only top-out in the lower to middle 40s, or roughly 20 degrees colder than normal.

Warmer weather will quickly return to Kansas on Friday and Saturday. Highs in the 50s and 60s (west Kansas) tomorrow will soar into the 70s statewide on Saturday.

Another, stronger cold front will sweep through the state on Sunday night brining a return to winter temperatures. And unlike the past few cold snaps that only lasted a day or two, this one may hang around a while.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Clearing, breezy, and much colder. Wind: NE 10-20g. High: 45.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Wind: NE/SE 5-10. Low: 24.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S 10-20. High: 53.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 36.

Sat: High: 72. Low: 48. Sunny and unseasonably warm.

Sun: High: 63. Low: 27. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy.

Mon: High: 33. Low: 13. Mostly cloudy, windy, and much colder with flurries.

Tue: High: 32. Low: 17. Sunny, but cold.

Wed: High: 45. Low: 26. Mostly sunny.