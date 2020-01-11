Warmer weather takes over in the next few days

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says we'll get warmer over the next few days until colder temps take over and we get another round of winter weather by the end of the next week.

Tonight, lows will drop into the teens and low 20s. The sky will stay mostly clear with wind around 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow, flurries will be possible, starting in northwestern Kansas in the morning and moving to the east, into north central Kansas in the afternoon. Snow will be light and it will stay north of I-70. Highs will reach the upper 30s to lower 40s.

We'll get warmer, with highs getting back into the 50s Monday and Tuesday. Sunshine will take over through the middle of the week.

Highs will drop back into the 40s on Wednesday and the 30s on Thursday. A rain/snow mix will be possible, building in from the south, Thursday night, turning into rain (mainly for central and eastern Kansas) on Friday, ending Friday night as a wintry mix.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 22.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Wind: SE/SW 10-15; gusty. High: 44.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 25.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE/S 10-15; gusty. High: 54.

Tue: High: 51 Low: 29 Sunny.

Wed: High: 47 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 37 Low: 17 Partly cloudy, rain/snow mix overnight.

Fri: High: 46 Low: 28 Partly cloudy with rain.

Sat: High: 38 Low: 21 Mostly sunny, windy.