Warmer weather takes over in the next few days

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says warmer weather will take over in the next few days, but changes are coming by the end of the week.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 p.m. for portions of north central Kansas due to freezing drizzle. This will cause slick road conditions, especially on elevated surfaces.

Tonight, lows will drop into the teens and 20s with a mostly clear sky and light wind.

The wind will pick up tomorrow and we’ll get warmer. With the sky clearing, we’ll have highs back in the low 50s. Wind will be in from the southeast around 15-25 mph with gusts around 30-35 mph possible.

We’ll stay sunny and mild through the middle of the week, with our next system arriving on Thursday. Highs will drop into the low 40s Thursday with rain in the afternoon, turning to a rain/snow mix in the evening, and back to rain on Friday.

Sunshine will return next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: Light. Low: 24.

Tomorrow: Cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Wind: SE/S 15-25; gusty. High: 53.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Wind: S/W 10-20; gusty. Low: 28.

Tuesday: Sunny. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 53.

Wed: High: 50 Low: 31 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 42 Low: 23 Mostly cloudy, wintry mix by evening.

Fri: High: 55 Low: 37 Mostly cloudy with rain.

Sat: High: 40 Low: 24 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: High: 44 Low: 24 Partly cloudy.

