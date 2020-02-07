Warmer weekend weather is on the way

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says clouds and flurries can be found across Kansas this morning, but nothing that is impacting travel. Wake-up temperatures in the 20s will climb into the 40s as the clouds slowly break-up this afternoon.

Get ready for a warmer weekend. Highs will warm into the low 50s in Wichita on both Saturday and Sunday, though north and west Kansas will be noticeably cooler on Sunday. The weekend will also be breezy to windy, especially on Sunday with gusts going over 35 mph.

The next significant weather maker to impact the region won’t arrive until Wednesday into Thursday. However, it promises to bring a good chance of rain, wind, and snow to the Sunflower State.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: More clouds than sun. Wind: NW 10-15. High: 45.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Wind: N/E 5-10. Low: 25.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 10-20. High: 53.

Tomorrow Night: Passing clouds and breezy. Wind: S/SW 10-20; gusty. Low: 41.

Sun: High: 50. Low: 27. Partly cloudy and breezy.

Mon: High: 46. Low: 24. More clouds than sun.

Tue: High: 50. Low: 29. Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 49. Low: 25. Breezy with a good chance of rain.

Thu: High: 34. Low: 17. Breezy and colder with a chance of snow.