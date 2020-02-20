Warming trend for the weekend

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that much milder air is set to move into the Plains for the weekend. Afternoon highs will be back above normal by Saturday and Sunday.

Look for clear skies and cold temperatures early Friday. Lows will drop into the teens with light winds. Gusty south breezes return for the afternoon, helping to push temperatures back into the upper 40s.

Saturday looks mainly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

The next storm arrives on Sunday with cloudy skies and good chances for rain. There could be some snow in northwest Kansas Sunday night, but accumulations look minor at this time.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear and cold. Wind: N/S 5-10. Low: 16.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 47.

Tomorrow Night: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 30.

Sat: High: 58 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 57 Low: 46 Cloudy; chance for showers and some thunder.

Mon: High: 52 Low: 38 Decreasing clouds; windy.

Tue: High: 42 Low: 30 Turning cloudy; chance for a few flurries. Breezy.

Wed: High: 37 Low: 20 Turning mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 41 Low: 21 Partly cloudy.