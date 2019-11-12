Low wind chills again Wednesday

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that as winds pick up overnight, wind chills will be down in the single digits and teens early Wednesday. There won't be any rain or snow to worry about, just some cold weather for the start of the day.

Look for low temperatures to be in the 20s for most of the state. Clouds will be increasing for much of central and northern Kansas. Highs should still reach the lower 50s as the next cold front begins to move through the state.

Temperatures won't cool much. Highs will still be near 50 on Thursday with a return to sunny skies and less wind on the way.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear, turning breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 20.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; breezy. Wind: S/SW 15-25g. High: 52.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear late. Wind: N/NW 5-15. Low: 29.

Thu: High: 50 Turning sunny.

Fri: High: 58 Low: 27 Sunny and warmer.

Sat: High: 56 Low: 36 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sun: High: 54 Low: 40 Cloudy early, becoming partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 62 Low: 34 Mostly sunny and warmer.

Tue: High: 67 Low: 38 Mostly sunny and breezy.