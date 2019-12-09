Warming trend kicks in soon

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a warming trend is about to kick in for Kansas, helping temperatures get back above normal by midweek.

Skies will mainly be clear during the overnight with lows in the teens and 20s. Light winds should prevail overnight and throughout the day on Tuesday. Highs will range from upper 30s in eastern Kansas to some 50s in the southwest.

Look for milder weather statewide by Wednesday with highs in the 50s. Dry and mild weather should continue at the end of the week too.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Wind: N/W 5-10. Low: 21.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny, not as cold. Wind: W/N 5-15. High: 43.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: SE/S 5-15. Low: 27.

Wed: High: 54 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 53 Low: 35 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Fri: High: 56 Low: 34 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 48 Low: 38 Increasing clouds.

Sun: High: 31 Low: 30 Chance of freezing rain, then turning to snow late.

Mon: High: 34 Low: 23 Early AM flurries, then mostly cloudy.