Warming trend takes over

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says we'll warm up over the next few days until a cold front puts a stop to the mild weather.

Tonight, the sky will stay mostly clear with lows in the 20s. The wind will be in from the north around 5-10 mph.

Monday, sunshine will take over and highs will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The warming trend will continue into the middle of the week, with highs in the low 50s Tuesday, the mid 50s Wednesday and the upper 50s on Thursday.

A cold front will move through the state on Thursday, dropping highs back into the 40s on Friday. We'll have a chance for a rain/snow mix on Friday, turning to flurries on Saturday. The confidence is low right now on the timing and impact of this system, but we'll keep you updated as we get closer throughout the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: NW 10-15; gusty. High: 50.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 28.

Tuesday: Sunny. Wind: W 5-10; gusty. High: 54.

Wed: High: 56 Low: 32 Sunny and windy.

Thu: High: 58 Low: 42 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 44 Low: 31 Mostly cloudy with isolated showers/flurries.

Sat: High: 42 Low: 25 Partly cloudy with flurries.

Sun: High: 48 Low: 27 Mostly sunny, breezy.