Warming trend this weekend, back to Spring

A chilly but mostly sunny start to the day with afternoon highs expected to reach the 60s with gusty southerly winds. Clouds will increase during the day with scattered rain and some storms targeting the southern half of Kansas this evening and overnight. Severe storms are unlikely and rainfall amounts will likely be under 0.50"

Decreasing clouds are expected by Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The winds should remain under 20 mph.

Expect warmer weather next week with more unsettle weather coming. Chances for rain and storms will be back on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny; breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 65.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; passing showers a rumble possible. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, afternoon sun; mild. Wind: N 5-15. High: 68.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly cloudy, maybe a sprinkle or shower. Wind: NE/SE 5-10. Low: 44.

Mon: High: 71 Mostly sunny, passing high clouds.

Tue: High: 75 Low: 50 Partly cloudy, breezy; isolated evening storms.

Wed: High: 69 Low: 53 Mostly cloudy, breezy; scattered showers and storms.

Thu: High: 78 Low: 49 Scattered showers then partly cloudy. Isolated overnight storms.

Fri: High: 70 Low: 54 Isolated AM showers, then mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Sat: High: 69 Low: 48 Mostly sunny.