Warming up for your Wednesday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s not as cold as our record-setting Tuesday morning, but wake-up temperatures in the 20s are well below normal. When you factor in the breeze, it feels like it’s in the single digits and teens.

Sunshine will give way to a few clouds this afternoon as a weak cold front crosses through the state. Ahead of the cold front we’re in the 50s and 60s today, however behind the front temperatures are expected to drop a few degrees on Thursday. Passing clouds will accompany the cold front, but limited moisture means rain (and snow) are not in the forecast.

The remainder of the work week looks warmer as temperatures return to the 50s and 60s on Friday and Saturday. Another system should bring clouds, maybe a shower, and cooler temperatures to Kansas on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy and warmer. Wind: S/SW 15-25g. High: 52.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 29.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: N 5-15. High: 51.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5 mph. Low: 28.

Fri: High: 58. Low: 34. Sunny and mild.

Sat: High: 59. Low: 40. Partly cloudy and breezy.

Sun: High: 54. Low: 34. Few sprinkles, then partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 64. Low: 38. Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 65. Low: 42. Mostly sunny.