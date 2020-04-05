Warming up over the next few days

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says that it is going to get much warmer over the next few days, but a cold front is coming for the end of the week.

After a few chilly nights, lows will drop into the 40s and 50s tonight, The sky will become mostly cloudy with wind gusts around 20-30 mph.

A warm front will lift to the north, through the state tomorrow. Highs will warm into the 70s with a mostly cloudy sky. It will be breezy with gusts around 30-35 mph.

Sunshine will return Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A cold front will move through the state, from the north, on Wednesday. Behind the front, highs will drop into the 50s and 60s on Thursday. Isolated showers will be possible on Thursday, but the chance for rain doesn't look great.

We'll get back into the 60s Friday through Saturday with a sunny sky.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15; gusty. Low: 54.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 75.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. Low: 56.

Tuesday: Sunny. Wind: SW/NW 5-10. High: 82.

Wed: High: 79 Low: 53 Sunny.

Thu: High: 59 Low: 44 Mostly cloudy, much cooler. Slight chance of showers.

Fri. High: 62 Low: 41 Mostly sunny.

Sat. High: 64 Low: 44 Partly cloudy.

Sun. High: 64 Low: 46 Partly cloudy, overnight shower possible.