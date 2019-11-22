Warming up this weekend

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a warming trend kicks in for the weekend and any snow that is on the ground will quickly melt. It will also be a great weekend for any early holiday travelers.

Skies will begin to clear in western Kansas by early Saturday, while the rest of the state will be mainly cloudy. Low temperatures will dip down into the 20s with light winds. Saturday looks mainly sunny with highs near 50.

Look for even warmer weather to arrive by Sunday. Highs will be near 60 with sunshine and light west or southwest winds.

There's still a chance for some light rain or snow next Tuesday. It does not look like a major storm and should be gone by Tuesday night. Accumulations of snow look minor at this time, but temperatures will be cooling back down.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy. Wind: N/W 5-10 mph. Low: 29.

Tomorrow: Becoming sunny. Wind: W 5-15. High: 51.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: W 5-10 mph. Low: 30.

Sun: High: 63 Sunny and warmer.

Mon: High: 60 Low: 35 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 47 Low: 39 Turning cloudy; chance for a rain/snow mix.

Wed: High: 46 LOw: 30 Turning cloudy; breezy.

Thu: High: 52 LOw: 37 Cloudy and breezy.

Fri: High: 59 Low: 44 Mostly cloudy and windy.