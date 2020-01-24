Warming up this weekend

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that temperatures will be going up over the weekend. Although some clouds will be coming through from time to time, it's very unlikely that any areas will get rain or snow.

Low temperatures early Saturday will be in the 20s with light winds. Highs will reach the upper 40s and low 50s with more clouds than sunshine.

Sunday still looks to warm up even more with highs reaching the 50s.

Another storm system will be coming through the area early next week. Rain and snow chances are possible Monday night and early Tuesday, but it doesn't look like a strong storm. Much of the precipitation will likely pass to the south of Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N/SE 5-10. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE/S 5-10. High: 49.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S/NW 5-10. Low: 34.

Sun: High: 55 Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 52 Low: 33 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 45 Low: 32 AM mix of rain/snow, then mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 51 Low: 28 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 44 Low: 30 Mostly cloudy

Fri: High: 48 Low: 26 Mostly sunny.