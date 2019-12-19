Washington man credited for saving woman, children from burning car on KS highway

A Vancouver, Washington man is credited as a hero for his quick-thinking action to save a Colby woman and her three children from a burning vehicle.

It happened Monday night on U-83 in Sheridan County. The Sheridan County Sheriff's Office says emergency crews responded to the report of a vehicle engulfed in flames at about 11:50 p.m. Monday, just north of Selden.

After an initial investigation, the sheriff's office learned a man traveling north on Highway U-83 saw flames coming from the undercarriage of a 2000 Pontiac Grand Am, owned by a Colby woman.

When he saw no one else around the vehicle, the man approached it and found an adult and three children sleeping inside.

The sheriff's office says the woman driving the Pontiac pulled over after getting tired. She and the three children in the car -- ages 3, 6, and 10, were asleep when the fire started.

The man ran to the vehicle and started pounding on the windows to wake up the woman and three children, the sheriff's office says. He moved all four across the road and into his truck, out of the cold.

The sheriff's office identifies the Good Samaritan as 29-year-old Yevgeniy Lomakin, of Vancouver, Washington. Lomakin made the call to 911 after saving the woman and children from the burning vehicle.

"It is Good Samaritans like Lomakin that deserve to be recognized for his quick thinking, actions and heroism," Sheridan County Sheriff Brandon Carver says. "Not only did he save the lives of (the Colby woman) and her three children, but after giving his statement to law enforcement, Lomakin ensured everyone was okay. Lomakin then gave a cash donation to (the mother) stating 'I want you to have this for Christmas.' Lomakin then got back into his truck and continued down the road."