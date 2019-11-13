Wichita WindSurge announced as name for new Triple-A team

After months of teases with team names and logos to go with them, we finally arrive at the official announcement. Wichita's Triple-A baseball team has a name: The Wichita WindSurge.

Starting in April, the WindSurge will play its home games in the city's new baseball stadium at the site of the former Lawrence-Dumont Stadium near downtown.

Starting with the promotional teases this summer, names like the Wichita Linemen, the Wichita 29ers, River Riders and Doo-Dahs were thrown out as unique "possibilities," or so the team initially led people to believe.

The home opener for the WindSurge is set for Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Wichita will play the Memphis Redbirds, a team affiliated with the St. Louis Cardinals, in a three-game series.

Wichita will play 70 home games during the 2020 home season. Other notable opponents include the Kansas City Royals AAA team, the Omaha Storm Chasers, who will visit Wichita for the first time May 4 – 7, the Oklahoma City Dodgers, AAA affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers,and the Iowa Cubs, AAA affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

The new stadium will also host the annual NBC World Series, played in Wichita every August.