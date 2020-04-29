"We Got This" banner inspires social media movement, yard sign for charity

A Wichita mother is teaming up with a local business and non-profit to spread positivity during the COVID-19 crisis.

Philanthropist Alexis Phillips and her children created “We Got This," a social media movement aimed at encouraging others.

Local party store Love of Character partnered with Phillips to design a yard sign based on the movement. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of each sign will go to United Way of the Plains’ Pandemic Fund.

The Pandemic Fund will help people in the Wichita area adversely affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Larger banners ideal for businesses also will be available through the store soon.

Phillips used a positive action by her family to encourage others to create their own outdoor artwork, perform random acts of kindness or do anything to brighten someone's day.

“We live by a city park with a ton of foot traffic, so I asked the kids what message we should send to our neighborhood,” Phillips said. “My daughter said, "Mom, you always tell me I got this. We should write, ‘We got this.’"

After seeing the reaction the sign received in her neighborhood, Phillips posted on social media, challenging friends to share joy, and the challenge spread like wild fire through the Wichita community and beyond.

Hundreds of people have created their own “We Got This” messages and posted pictures on social media. Images can be seen by searching #wegotthischallenge2020 on Instagram.

“What has been fascinating to me is seeing the response from local restaurants, businesses and community events like the Riverfest,” Phillips said. “We are alone together, and to have something as simple as a hashtag or phrase we can say to unite a community is remarkable and a testament to the strength and pride of our city.”

Mary Billings, owner of Love of Character, used people’s sidewalk art as inspiration for the yard sign design.

“I have loved the We Got This challenge and thought yard signs would be a fun way to recreate everyone's chalk creations into something that could last for a while,” Billings said. “Support for our little shop from the community and all over means the world to us.”

Signs are available to purchase at www.loveofcharacter.com/we-got-this-yard-sign-preorder/ for $12.50. Banners, 5 feet by 6 feet, will also be available soon for $85.

