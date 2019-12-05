Weak weather maker moves through Friday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a storm system will move through the state today, but other than spotty sprinkles and showers, mainly this afternoon/evening across southern Kansas, it won’t have much of an impact on the area. Clouds will keep temperatures in the 50s, but those numbers are 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

Winter returns on Friday, but its visit will be brief. Wake-up temperatures in the 20s will warm into the 40s, but a brisk breeze will make it feel like the 30s.

A rapid warm-up is headed our way this weekend. However, the warmer temperatures in the 50s (60s?) will be accompanied by a stronger south breeze.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mild with increasing clouds. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 60.

Tonight: Evening sprinkles, then cloudy skies. Wind: N 10-20g. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Becoming sunny; cooler. Wind: N 10-20. High: 46.

Tomorrow Night: Clear and cold. Wind: E/S 5-10. Low: 28.

Sat: High: 56. Low: 39. Warmer with sunshine.

Sun: High: 58. Low: 37. Partly cloudy and mild.

Mon: High: 46. Low: 23. Windy, turning colder, sprinkles/flurries late.

Tue: High: 39. Low: 22. Mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 47. Low: 34. Mostly sunny, continued breezy.