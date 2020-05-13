Wearing gloves as safeguard against illness? Watch out for cross-contamination

A viral video featuring an emergency room nurse shows how some people who wear gloves to protect themselves against COVID-19 may be doing more harm than good.

Local doctors agree, if you're not wearing and using gloves the right way, you're not only failing to protect yourself from germs, you could actually be upping the risk.

Think about how many surfaces you touch in day, or even in one hour. If you're at home, you most likely won't be wearing gloves. So you'll touch door knobs,a cabinet, an appliance and each of those items you touched could have germs transferred from one surface to the next.

But if you're at the grocery store or at work, you'll obviously be touching many more things beyond the controlled environment of your home. Should you wear gloves to protect yourself form germs, especially as a safeguard against COVID-19?

Doctors warn gloves can give a false sense of security if you're not using them correctly. They're not talking about putting them on the right way. The "correct use" concerns what you touch with the gloves.

If, for example, you're at the grocery store and have your gloves on the entire time, the gloves will be covered in germs form the surfaces of every item you touched. If you're still wearing the gloves and reach for your keys, cell phone, car door, etc... there's cross-contamination where germs from the store made their way to every other surface you touched.

Dr. Patricia Dandache, an infectious disease specialist with the Cleveland Clinic, says your best bet is to go to the store without gloves and to remember not to touch your face or your phone while shopping, try to limit the items you need to touch, practice social distancing, wear a face mask, if possible, sanitize your hands when you transition to your car and immediately wash your hands when you get home after unloading your groceries.

If you do wear gloves, say to avoid touching the handle on a gas pump, proper disposal is also crucial, doctors say.

You should grasp the outside of one glove at the wrist while being careful no to touch your skin. Peel the glove away from your body, pulling it inside out. Hold the glove you just removed in the other gloved hand and peel off the second glove by putting your fingers inside the glove at the top of your wrist. You should then turn the second glove inside out while pulling it away from your body, leaving the first glove inside the second. Finally, throw both gloves away immediately. Do not try to reuse them.

Directly after throwing the glove away, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer.