Weather Alert - Snow arriving in Kansas

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a winter storm will dump some heavy snowfall in parts of the state, which should have an impact on road conditions Tuesday morning and afternoon.

Rain will turn to snow in western Kansas during the night. Snowfall amounts could go as high as 7 or 8 inches in some areas around and south of Dodge City. Northwest Kansas could expect 1-3, which is also what we are forecasting in south central Kansas too. There will not be a blizzard and ice accumulation is unlikely.

Temperatures early Tuesday will be in the 20s and 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 30s.

Dry weather returns on Wednesday and temperatures will gradually warm a bit later on in the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy and colder. Wind: NE 10-20. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with light snow. Accumulation 1-3". Wind: NE/N 10-20. High: 37.

Tomorrow Night: Light snow ending; cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 29.

Wed: High: 40 Cloudy to mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 39 Low: 27 Mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 47 Low: 29 Decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 60 Low: 31 Mostly sunny and breeyz.

Sun: High: 69 Low: 39 Sunny and warmer.

Mon: High: 62 Low: 44 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy