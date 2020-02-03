Weather Alert: Light snow, freezing drizzle could complicate travel Tuesday

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a Weather Alert Day is in place for Tuesday as light snow impacts most of the state, and could lead to some slick roads. Accumulations should be light with some 1-3" amounts possible by the end of the day Tuesday.

Low temperatures will be down in the teens and 20s early Tuesday. Highs will stay in the 20s. Light snow will overspread most of the area throughout the day. Winds will continue to be gusty out of the north.

Flurries continue into Tuesday night as skies remain cloudy.

Cloudy skies should remain on Wednesday with highs near 30. The wind will start going down midweek.

Temperatures will start to climb toward the end of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy and breezy. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; some patchy freezing drizzle or flurries. Wind: N/NE 15-25; gusty. High: 30.

Tomorrow Night: Few flurries, otherwise cloudy. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 19.

Wed: High: 29 Cloudy and cold.

Thu: High: 40 Low: 16 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 43 Low: 27 Mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 50 Low: 28 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 51 Low: 33 Increasing clouds and breezy.

Mon: High: 40 Low: 29 Mostly cloudy.