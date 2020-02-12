Weather Alert - bitter wind chills Thursday

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that bitter wind chills will blanket much of the area early Thursday. Many areas across central and eastern Kansas will see feels like temperatures drop well below zero.

Thursday will start off dry, but due to the very cold weather, some of the slushy roads may have ice patches. Lows will be down in single digit territory with gusty north winds. Throughout the day, the winds will back down and highs will only be in the teens to low 20s. Clouds will be moving in during the day, but the only chance for flurries will be in northern Kansas.

Look for strong south winds on Friday, which will help to push temperatures back above freezing.

Much milder weather is on the way for the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain/snow mix ends this evening; turning windy with decreasing clouds. Wind: N 15-30; gusty. Low: 11.

Tomorrow: Sub-zero AM wind chills, increasing clouds and cold. Wind: N 10-20. High: 20.

Tomorrow night: Turning mostly clear. Wind: NE/SE 5-10. Low: 10.

Fri: High: 38 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; breezy.

Sat: High: 53 Low: 36 Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy early.

Sun: High: 59 Low: 33 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 52 Low: 40 Turning mostly cloudy; chance for rain/snow overnight.

Tue: High: 40 Low: 29 Decreasing clouds. Breezy.

Wed: High: 42 Low: 24 Mostly sunny.