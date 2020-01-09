Weather Alert - rain, snow and some ice headed to Kansas

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a winter storm will be headed to the Plains for Friday and Saturday with chances for rain, snow, and some ice. A major ice storm is NOT expected, but travel conditions will be impacted by the storm.

Low temperatures Friday morning will be in the 20s and 30s. Areas of light snow will develop in western Kansas by late morning Friday and continue into the afternoon. Some 1-2 inch amounts look possible. Central Kansas should get an icy mix by mid afternoon Friday. Wichita will likely have some light rain in the afternoon. Temperatures will be dropping by late afternoon with increasing winds from the north.

Snow ends for western Kansas by Friday night, but icy weather develops in south central Kansas. Minor ice accumulation is possible before turning to all snow around daybreak Saturday.

Accumulations will be heaviest southeast of the Turnpike with 3-5 inches possible. Wichita will be in the 1-3 inch band with lighter amounts farther west and north.

Travel conditions won't be very good early Saturday, but should improve some by Saturday evening.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Turning cloudy. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 43.

Tomorrow: Drizzle in the morning, turning to light rain in the afternoon. Wind: NE/N 15-25; gusty. High: 44.

Tomorrow Night: Mix of freezing drizzle, sleet, snow. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. Low: 20.

Sat: High: 28 Snow ending by late afternoon (1-3")

Sun: High: 35 Low: 16 Decreasing clouds.

Mon: High: 47 Low: 25 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Tue: High: 43 Low: 28 Becoming mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 31 Low: 19 Partly cloudy and windy.

Thu: High: 28 Low: 10 Mostly sunny.