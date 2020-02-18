Weather Alert - snow chances begin Wednesday

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a Weather Alert Day is in place for Wednesday and Thursday. Snow chances will increase for western Kansas by the afternoon and then move east into Wednesday night. Heaviest accumulations will be in southwest Kansas where 2-4 inches may fall by early Thursday. Farther east, it looks like a 1-2" snow will be common in central and south central areas.

Wednesday will have temperatures in the 20s to start, and highs will only reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Clouds will increase during the day.

Thursday starts with flurries and ends with some sunshine. Highs will be in the 30s with light winds.

Another storm is headed for the Plains over the weekend which looks to bring some rain and wind to the area.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Turning cloudy. Wind: E 5-15. High: 43.

Tomorrow night: Light snow. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 25.

Thu: High: 35 AM flurries, then partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 47 Low: 18 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 48 Low: 34 Turning cloudy; chance for overnight showers. Breezy.

Sun: High: 49 Low: 42 Cloudy; chance for rain and thunder. Breezy.

Mon: High: 54 Low: 36 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 46 Low: 34 Becoming mostly cloudy.