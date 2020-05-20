Weather Alert Day - Thursday

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that severe storms are going to be possible in western Kansas moving into Thursday evening. There will be other storms developing in central Kansas, but the severe threat should be much lower around Salina, Hutch, and Wichita. Any storms that pops up could put down some very heavy rains.

Low temperatures early Thursday will be down in the 50s. Highs will reach the 70s with southeast winds in the afternoon. Heavy rains and some strong storms will move into central and southern Kansas heading into Thursday night.

Early Friday morning storms will depart from Kansas with some sun in the afternoon. A couple of storms may flare up in eastern Kansas Friday evening.

Saturday looks windy and much warmer. Highs will reach the 80s. Another round of storms looks to move in Saturday night and there's more rain coming Sunday. Stay tuned.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 58.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; scattered showers and storms. Wind: SE 10-20. High: 75.

Tomorrow night: Cloudy; showers and storms late. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 62.

Fri: High: 80 Early showers/storms; mostly cloudy. Isolated evening storms.

Sat: High: 87 Low: 65 Partly cloudy; a few nighttime storms. Breezy.

Sun: High: 82 Low: 68 Mostly cloudy; showers and storms likely.

Mon: High: 74 Low: 62 Mainly cloudy; spotty showers.

Tue: High: 77 Low: 60 Mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 78 Low: 61 Partly cloudy.