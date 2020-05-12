Weather Alert Day - Wednesday

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a Weather Alert Day is in place for Wednesday as a chance for severe weather returns to the area. Some hail and wind will be a possibility as we move into the evening hours, especially over south central Kansas. Most of the rough weather is going to stay south in Oklahoma.

Look for areas of drizzle and some light rain/thunder into Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the 40s. A big warm up is coming for the afternoon as most of the area gets a chance to go back into the 70s and 80s. Warmest temperatures are going to be in western Kansas.

Storm chances drop off quickly after 10 p.m. Wednesday. Thursday will have another chance for storms, mainly over eastern Kansas. However, Thursday night, some scattered storms will push out into western Kansas. Scattered storms are again a possibility on Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy; a few showers/storms possible late. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Cloudy to mostly cloudy. An isolated evening storm possible. Wind: SE/S 10-20; gusty. High: 76.

Tomorrow Night: An evening storm chance, then partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 63.

Thu: High: 82 Increasing clouds; scattered nighttime storms.

Fri: High: 79 Low: 62 Mostly cloudy; scattered showers/storms.

Sat: High: 78 Low: 63 Mostly cloudy; scattered showers/storms.

Sun: High: 80 Low: 60 Becoming partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 83 Low: 62 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 84 Low: 63 Mostly sunny.