Weather Alert Day: Severe storms this afternoon

Weather Alert Day - severe storms are expected to move across Kansas later today and tonight.

Scattered severe storms will continue to develop through the afternoon/evening across central Kansas, eventually developing into a complex of storms that will march southeast across central and south-central Kansas. The severe weather mode will shift from large hail to damaging wind gusts during the overnight and early morning hours. Gusts between 60-75 mph will be possible until these storms begin to diminish after midnight.

The cold front will move into southeast Kansas and northern Oklahoma on Monday. Scattered storms will be possible through the afternoon with the focus of strong storms across southeast Kansas and near the Kansas/Oklahoma state-line.

We start to dry out on Tuesday, except for western Kansas where evening and overnight storms will be possible. There is a slight chance of storms across central Kansas on Wednesday night, however most areas will remain dry. Thursday appears to be dry with storm chances returning Friday night into next weekend.

Temperatures will be hot today, with highs in the 90s. High temperatures in the 80s Monday through Wednesday, with a return to the 90s towards the end of the week and next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny with scattered late day and evening storms (some severe). Wind: S 10-15;gusty. High: 92.

Tonight: Strong to severe storms likely. Wind: SE 10-20. Low: 67.

Monday: Partly cloudy with afternoon isolated storms. Wind: S 5-10. High: 86.

Monday night: Isolated evening storms, otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 64.

Tue: High: 82 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 86 Low: 62 Partly cloudy with overnight isolated storms.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: High: 92 Low: 69 Mostly sunny with nighttime isolated storms. Breezy.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 71 Partly cloudy, breezy with scattered showers/storms possible.

Sun: High: 90 Low: 70 Partly cloudy, isolated storms overnight.