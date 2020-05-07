Weather Alert Day: Severe storms possible in small portion of south-central Kansas

Storm Team 12 Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen issued a Weather Alert Day for south-central Kansas on Thursday due to the threat of severe weather.

A small portion of south-central Kansas, south and west of Sedgwick County, are in the slight risk area for severe weather.

Janssen says spotty storms will start in central Kansas around 4-6 p.m. The storms will continue to develop and move southeast.

South-central Kansas, including Wichita, will see storms between 8 and 11 p.m. Small hail, up to quarter size and some isolated wind gusts to 60 mph are possible.