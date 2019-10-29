Weather Alert Day Wednesday

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a wintry mix turning to snow is expected for south central Kansas, while all snow is on the way for areas farther west. Travel advisories are posted for the area into Wednesday evening, so please use caution.

Western Kansas will see all snow into Wednesday morning before it tapers off by late morning. Central Kansas will see snow developing into Wednesday morning with 3 or 4 inches of accumulation. Wichita is expected to have a mix of sleet and snow with accumulations under 1 inch likely. Temperatures will be steady in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Subzero wind chills are possible in western Kansas early Thursday, but sunshine Halloween afternoon will bring temperatures back up to near 40. Trick or treating will have feels like temperatures down near 30 degrees.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain/sleet mix. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Sleet/snow, turning to all snow (accumulation up to an inch). Wind: N 20-30; gusty. High: 33.

Tomorrow Night: Flurries ending then clearing skies. Wind: N/NW 10-15. Low: 20.

Thu: High: 40 Sunny.

Fri: High: 48 Low: 25 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 50 Low: 29 Sunny

Sun: High: 56 Low: 33 Mostly sunny. A bit breezy.

Mon: High: 63 Low: 40 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy.

Tue: High: 56 Low: 41 Becoming mostly sunny.