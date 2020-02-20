Weather Alert Day: Snow stops, but temperatures drop Thursday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our snowstorm is on the way out, and sunshine returns later today. However, this morning roads are snow-packed and slippery and extra travel time is needed to arrive safely at your destination.

Wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s will climb into the 30s this afternoon, however that’s 15 to 20 degrees colder than normal. After another trip into the teens tonight, blue skies are back on Friday and so are temperatures in the 40s.

Another weather maker is headed our way this weekend, but it will have warmer air to work with. Scattered showers on Saturday night should turn into a soaking rain – and rumbles of thunder – on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Snow early, then decreasing clouds. Wind: N 10-20. High: 35.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Wind: N/S 5-10. Low: 16.

Tomorrow: Sunny; not as cold. Wind: S 10-20g. High: 47.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 33.

Sat: High: 59. Low: 45. Mostly sunny turning partly cloudy; mild.

Sun: High: 57. Low: 36. Breezy with rain and thunder.

Mon: High: 50. Low: 32. Clearing skies; windy and cooler.

Tue: High: 44. Low: 23. Breezy with a chance of showers.

Wed: High: 35. Low: 15. Breezy with a chance of snow.