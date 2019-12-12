Weather Alert Day comes with winter storm Sunday into Monday

Storm Team 12 issues a Weather Alert day for Sunday into Monday morning for a winter storm coming to Kansas.

Many areas can expect snow by Sunday night into early Monday morning. Storm Team 12 says it's too early to determined exact amounts and where the heaviest snow may fall, "but early signs point toward widespread light snow (up to 4 or 5 inches) in spots."

"This will not be an ice storm or blizzard, but light snow will occur over several hours and lead to slick spots beginning Sunday evening," Storm Team 12 Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says.

In and around Wichita, Ross predicts one to three inches of snow, with most of it falling early Monday, but again points out there is "still plenty of uncertainty with this storm."

Ross anticipates conditions across Kansas improving enough for the Weather Alert Day to end about noon Monday.