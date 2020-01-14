Weather Alert: Freezing rain possible by Thursday evening

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says freezing rain will impact the state Thursday evening, prompting a Storm Team 12 Weather Alert.

Tonight, the sky will stay cloudy and we'll have some patchy fog across central and eastern Kansas into Wednesday morning. Lows will fall into the 20s and 30s overnight.

Tomorrow, sunshine will take over, and it will be mild, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. The wind will be in from the north, around 10-15 mph with gusts around 20-25 mph possible.

Changes arrive Thursday, with colder temps and a chance for winter weather. Highs will reach the mid to upper 30s in the afternoon. By about 6 p.m., freezing rain will be possible in southwestern Kansas. This will move to the northeast, into central Kansas in the evening. That will turn into rain overnight, continuing as rain through most of the day on Friday (especially for central and eastern Kansas).

Ice accumulation could reach about 0.1-0.2" across the state Thursday evening into Friday morning, which is why we've issued a Storm Team 12 Weather Alert through then. You'll want to stay up to date with the weather conditions through then, as slick roads could become dangerous.

Highs on Friday will get back into the upper 40s to lower 50s, which is why we'll have rain and the threat for winter weather will come to an end. By the time the rain ends on Friday evening, central and eastern Kansas could get about an inch of accumulation.

Sunshine will return for the weekend, but it will get cooler, with highs back into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy. Wind: SE/NW 10-15. Low: 37.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny in the afternoon. Wind: N 10-15; gusty. High: 49.

Tomorrow night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 22.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain/freezing rain mix in the evening. Wind: E 5-10. High: 31.

Fri: High: 51 Low: 33 Cloudy and breezy with rain showers.

Sat: High: 44 Low: 31 Becoming sunny, breezy.

Sun: High: 41 Low: 26 Mix of sun and clouds.

Mon: High: 36 Low: 22 Mostly sunny; chilly.

Tue: High: 30 Low: 17 Mostly sunny.