Weather Alert: High wind, hail on Father's Day

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says severe storms will be possible on Father's Day with large hail and high wind gusts.

A few storms will be possible, scattered across the state, Saturday evening with lows in the 60s.

Sunday, highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. Storms will begin to develop in western Kansas late in the afternoon, around 3-4 p.m. These storms will move into central Kansas in the evening and they will continue overnight. Severe weather will be possible, with the main threat being damaging wind gusts. Large hail and heavy rain could also impact the state.

Highs will drop into the 80s on Monday, We'll have another round of storms possible Monday evening.

Highs will stay in the 80s through Thursday. We'll have more rain/storm chances Wednesday evening and Friday evening.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear with isolated storms. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny with scattered evening storms (some severe). Wind: SE 5-15. High: 91.

Tomorrow night: Storms continue overnight. Wind: SE 5-15; gusty. Low: 67.

Monday: Partly cloudy with evening storms. Wind: S 5-10. High: 88.

Tue: High: 82 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 84 Low: 62 Partly cloudy with overnight storms.

Thu: High: 88 Low: 66 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 90 Low: 69 Mostly sunny with isolated nighttime storms. Breezy.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 71 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and breezy.

