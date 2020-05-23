Weather Alert: Large hail, damaging wind gusts Sunday

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says storms will take over Sunday and some could become severe.

A few isolated showers/storms will be possible Saturday evening/overnight. Most of the state will stay dry with lows in the 50s for the west and the 60s for central and eastern Kansas.

We'll stay dry through the first half of the day on Sunday. Storms will start to fire up in the afternoon, first in western Kansas. These storms will slowly push to the east, into central Kansas in the evening/overnight. Some of these storms could become strong, with large hail and damaging wind gusts being our primary threats.

Showers and storms will linger, off an on for Memorial Day. We won't see a great chance for severe weather on Monday, but some of the storms could become strong at times.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s on Sunday but they will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s on Monday behind a cold front.

More scattered showers/storms will be possible on Tuesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-15; gusty. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with storms in the evening. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 85.

Tomorrow night: Storms continue. Wind: SE/W 5-15. Low: 64.

Memorial Day: Off and on showers/storms. Wind: W 5-10. High: 71.

Tue: High: 73. Low: 60. Mostly cloudy with a few storms.

Wed: High: 76. Low: 60. Mostly cloudy, slight chance of showers/storms.

Thu: High: 76. Low: 60. Partly cloudy with late day storms possible.

Fri: High: 78. Low: 60. Partly cloudy, showers/storms possible.

Sat: High: 80. Low: 60. Partly cloudy.