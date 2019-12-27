Weather Alert: Rain and snow for Kansas

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says rain and snow are in the forecast into the weekend, prompting a Storm Team 12 Weather Alert for northwestern Kansas.

Rain will continue for most of the state Friday evening, becoming snow in the northwestern part of the state. Snow will end around midnight, but the chance for storms will stick around overnight. A line of storms will be possible, from Hays to Liberal by midnight. That will move to the east, into central Kansas around 8 a.m. Saturday.

Those showers and storms will linger across central and eastern Kansas through most of the day on Saturday as a cold front slowly moves through the state, to the east. By 6 p.m., the chance for storms will move into eastern Kansas.

By that time, with colder temps behind the front, the chance for snow will move back into western Kansas. That will continue through Saturday evening, ending Sunday morning.

By the time the snow ends, 1-3" will be possible in northwestern Kansas. Combined with wind gusts around 40 mph, blowing snow will reduce visibility. Northwestern Kansas could also receive up to a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation.

Highs on Saturday will reach the 50s in central and eastern Kansas, ahead of the cold front. Behind the front, highs will drop into the 30s nd 40s in the west.

Chilly weather will continue, across the state, on Sunday with highs in the 30s and 40s. We'll gradually get warmer through next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain in the evening, storms possible overnight. Wind: E 10-15; gusty. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Storms possible. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 57.

Tomorrow night: Rain ending. Wind: SW/NW 10-15. Low: 32.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Wind: NW 10-15; gusty. High: 40.

Mon: High 42. Low: 28. Sunny, breezy.

Tue: High: 46. Low: 25. Sunny.

Wed: High: 52. Low: 29. Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: High: 48. Low: 31. Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 51. Low: 29. Mostly sunny.