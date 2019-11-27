Weather Alert: Rain and snow for Thanksgiving

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says Thanksgiving will be a Storm Team 12 Weather Alert Day as rain and snow moves through the state, making travel difficult for some.

Tonight, the chance for a light rain/snow mix will move into southwestern Kansas around 10 p.m. A light wintry mix will be possible in south central Kansas late Wednesday night through early Thursday morning. That wintry mix will turn into snow for much of western and north central Kansas by 6 a.m. Thursday. Rain will take over for folks south and east of the Turnpike.

Snow showers will move to the north, along and north of I-70 by lunch time on Thanksgiving. Everyone to the south of I-70 will have scattered rain showers into the afternoon. By late afternoon, rain will end for western Kansas, but it will continue for central and eastern Kansas into the evening.

By the time the snow ends, 1-3" will be possible in western Kansas. If you plan to travel on Thanksgiving, please check the road conditions throughout the day.

Highs on Thursday will only reach the 30s across the state. We'll get warmer on Friday, back into the 50s. Rain chances will return too, scattered across the state throughout the day. Storms will also be possible, especially in central and eastern Kansas in the afternoon and evening.

Sunshine will return for the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a light rain/snow mix late. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 31.

Tomorrow: Rain/snow mix early, then rain the rest of the day. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 39.

Tomorrow night: Rain late. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 36.

Friday: Rain, with storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Wind: S/SE 5-15; gusty. High: 52

Sat: High: 58 Low: 44 Becoming sunny and windy.

Sun: High: 44 Low: 31 Mostly sunny and windy.

Mon: High: 47 Low: 25 Sunny.

Tue: High: 55 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 55 Low: 33 Mostly sunny.